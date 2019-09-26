Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:45 AM IST

India, All India

$150 million line of credit for Pacific island nations

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 6:07 am IST

China does not have diplomatic ties with any country that recognises Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With an eye on China, which has made rapid inroads into the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a slew of measures as part of the economic assistance to 12 Pacific island nations, including allocation of $12 million grant ($1 million to each nation) towards implementation of high impact developmental project in the area of their choice and a concessional line of credit of $150 million, which can be availed by these countries for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate-related projects based on each country’s requirement.

In addition, New Delhi “proposed to depute technical experts to provide training and offered to organise specialised courses also under ITEC programme in priority areas identified by partner countries, including training of diplomats from Pacific island nations at the Foreign Service Institute”. New Delhi also offered to “organise a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under ‘India for Humanity’ programme.

The announcements were made by Mr Modi when he interacted with leaders of these countries as part of the “India-Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) Leaders’ Meeting” early Wedne-sday morning in New York on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Asse-mbly (GA).

The meeting was attended by the heads of delegation of Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Mar-shall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Nauru, Rep-ublic of Palau, Indepen-dent State of Papua New Guinea, The Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu and Repu-blic of Vanuatu.

Interestingly, of these 12 countries, two nations — Solomon Islands and Kiri-bati — had recently sna-pped diplomatic ties with Taiwan and embraced China. India, incidentally, like most nations in the world, follows the “One-China Policy” and does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

China does not have diplomatic ties with any country that recognises Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

Meanwhile, at the PSIDS meeting in New York, Mr Modi made the announcements for the Pacific island nations as part of “his fundamental Mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Aur Sabka Vishwas (together with all, for the development of all and with the trust of all)”, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

“To further enhance people-to-people contact, PM announced a Distinguished Visitors Programme under which eminent persons from these countries can visit India. India would also welcome the visit of a Parliamentarian delegation from the PICs to India. To continue High-Level engagement, PM extended an invitation to all the leaders for the 3rd FIPIC Summit to be held in Port Moresby in the first half of 2020,” the MEA said.

“Leaders of PSIDS welcomed the initiatives proposed by PM Modi to strengthen engagement and cooperation between the two sides and reassured full support from their respective governments. India’s relationship with Pacific Island nations has deepened with the evolution of Act East Policy, resulting in the setting up of the action-oriented Forum for India–Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC). The first and second editions of the FIPIC took place in Fiji (2015) and Jaipur (2016). During the FIPIC Summits, Prime Minister articulated India’s desire to be a close partner of the Pacific Island nations and its readiness to work closely to advance their developmental agenda. This is the first time Prime Minister has met the leaders of the PSIDS on the margins of UNGA in plurilateral format,” the MEA also said.

“The Leaders’ deliberated on wide range of issues including sharing of development experiences for attainment of SDGs, enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, joining the newly launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, capacity building, implementation of projects under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and a roadmap for future India-PSIDS cooperation,” the MEA added.

“PM Modi emphasised that India and the PSIDS have shared values and a shared future. He highlighted the need for development policies to be inclusive and sustainable to reduce inequality and contribute to empowerment and improvement of the quality of people’s lives. He said that India is equally committed to tackling the impact of climate change and supports efforts of the PSIDs to achieve their developmental goals through necessary developmental and technical assistance,” New Delhi said.

Tags: narendra modi, pacific island nations

Latest From India

Kerala State Electricity Board Limited

Many lease-holders move out, flat owners stay put

The police seized a huge cache of arms, including 5 AK-47 rifles, satellite phones and grenades during the operation. (Photo: AP/Representational)

‘Pak drones made multiple sorties’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said he spoke to Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa regarding the crash and also enquired about the condition of both the pilots. (Photo: PTI)

MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes, pilot ejects safely

Preliminary investigation by police suggested that superstition driven by evil practice of 'untouchability' might have led to the gory incident.

2 MP dalit kids lynched for defecating on road

MOST POPULAR

1

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

2

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

3

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

4

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

5

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham