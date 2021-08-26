Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attacks on the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline and on Thursday alleged what Indians built in the last 70 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been gifting to his friends for the last 7.

Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, the Wayanad MP wrote: "What Indians built in the last 70 years, he's been gifting to his friends for the last 7."

He also posted three pictures with text "He came, He saw, He sold."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and alleged that it is busy with sales.

"Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up the pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because the Government of India is busy with sales," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors.