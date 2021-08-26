Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

  Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline
India, All India

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on National Monetisation Pipeline

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2021, 3:05 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2021, 3:05 pm IST

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a
 Rahul Gandhi termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy". (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attacks on the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline and on Thursday alleged what Indians built in the last 70 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been gifting to his friends for the last 7.

Sharing a post on his Instagram handle, the Wayanad MP wrote: "What Indians built in the last 70 years, he's been gifting to his friends for the last 7."

 

He also posted three pictures with text "He came, He saw, He sold."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Government amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and alleged that it is busy with sales.

"Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up the pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave. Please take care of yourselves because the Government of India is busy with sales," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader termed the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline as a "huge tragedy" saying that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had mishandled the economy and the move was aimed at creating monopolies in certain sectors.

 

Tags: rahul gandhi, national monetisation pipeline
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

