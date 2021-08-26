Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Aug 2021  Government forwards nine names recommended for SC elevation to Prez for final call
India, All India

Government forwards nine names recommended for SC elevation to Prez for final call

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2021, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2021, 12:27 pm IST

In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the apex court three women judges

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The government has forwarded nine names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment of judges in the top court to the President for final approval and a call is expected to be taken "shortly", sources in the government said on Thursday.

With a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, the Supreme Court as of now has ten vacancies.

 

In a first, the Supreme Court Collegium had last week recommended for appointment to the apex court three women judges, including Justice B V Nagarathna who will be in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027 if she gets the final nod.

Besides Justice Nagarathna, the third senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court, the other women judges whose names have been recommended are Justice Hima Kohli, the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bela M Trivedi, the fifth senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Kohli retires on September 1. Asked what if her warrant of appointment could not be issued before that date, the sources said such a situation may not arise.

 

While high court judges retire at the age of 62, the retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65.

They said a final call on the elevation of the nine names recommended would be taken "shortly". Once the names are cleared their warrants of appointment will be issued and the government will then issue a notification announcing the decision.

Besides them, names of Justice C T Ravikumar of the Kerala High Court, and Justice M M Sundresh of the Madras High Court were recommended by the Collegium.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha, whose name if cleared, would became the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.

 

The chief justices of different high courts whose names have been recommended are Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka (Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court), Vikram Nath (Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court) and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court). 

Tags: supreme court collegium, women judge in supreme court, justice b v nagarathna
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Health workers inoculate beneficiaries against Covid-19, at a vaccination centre of Nair hospital in Mumbai, Monday, August 23, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: India adds 46,164 new cases, 607 deaths

This year marks the 25th edition of Ex Malabar, being hosted by USN in the Western Pacific. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

India set to participate in Naval Exercise Malabar 21 with Quad nations today

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)

Congress to fight 2022 polls in Punjab under Amarinder

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham