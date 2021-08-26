Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 | Last Update : 03:27 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Aug 2021  Government briefs political leaders on Afghan situation
India, All India

Government briefs political leaders on Afghan situation

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2021, 1:17 pm IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefs the all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan, during a meeting at Parliament Annexe, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefs the all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan, during a meeting at Parliament Annexe, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday briefed leaders of political parties on the situation in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

 

Besides Jaishankar, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are also present during the briefing in Parliament House annexe.

Apart from India's evacuation mission from Afghanistan, the ministers are also expected to share the government's assessment of the situation in the war-torn country.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK's T R Baalu, former rime minister H D Deve Gowda, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are some of the leaders attending the crucial meet. 

 

Tags: external affairs minister s jaishankar, union minister piyush goyal, taliban captured power, parliamentary affairs minister pralhad joshi, afghan situation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

