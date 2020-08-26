Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Aug 2020  Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking payment of salary to doctors, health workers
India, All India

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking payment of salary to doctors, health workers

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 5:14 pm IST

Senior Advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for the petitioner, raised the issue of ASHA Workers who have not been paid salaries.

 A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in NBMC medical staff and doctors take blood plasma samples from a cured COVID-19 patient, at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)ew Delhi. — PTI photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday disposed of a plea seeking payment of salary to doctors and healthcare workers on the ground that the Delhi High Court was already seized of the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the high court had already taken suo motu cognizance of multiple media reports about the non payment of salary.

 

"In light of the suo motu proceedings being taken up by the Delhi High Court, we dispose of the plea with liberty to petitioner to raise issues, if any before the Delhi High Court," the bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, said.

The top court also noted that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started paying salary to doctors.

Senior Advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for the petitioner, raised the issue of ASHA Workers who have not been paid salaries.

The court, however, said the issue does not fall within the purview of the petition before it.

The bench was hearing a plea of Arushi Jain, a private doctor, questioning the Centre's May 15 decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors.

 

Jain had also alleged in her plea that front line healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 are not being paid salaries or their wages are being cut or delayed.

