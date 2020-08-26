Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   All India  26 Aug 2020  Sonia Gandhi bats for strong and united Opposition against Modi sarkar
India, All India

Sonia Gandhi bats for strong and united Opposition against Modi sarkar

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 26, 2020, 6:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 6:58 pm IST

Gandhi convened a virtual meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss the key issues confronting them.

Sonia Gandhi's zoom call with Opposition CMs.
 Sonia Gandhi's zoom call with Opposition CMs.

Chief Ministers of various Opposition parties on Wednesday discussed the issue of GST payment to states, with Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying the Centre's refusal to reimburse the states was nothing short of betrayal of the people by the Modi government.

Gandhi convened a virtual meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states to discuss the key issues confronting them.

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy attended the meeting.

Need for Opposition unity

In her introductory remarks, Sonia Gandhi said she agreed with Banerjee and Thackeray that all opposition-ruled states should together fight the Centre for their rights.

"We have to work together and fight together against the Central government," Gandhi said at the meeting while endorsing Banerjee and Thackeray.

"We should decide whether we have to fight or fear," Thackeray said at the meeting.

 

Banerjee earlier said the situation was "very serious" and Opposition-ruled states should fight unitedly. Gandhi called for more such meetings of like-minded parties in the larger interest of the country and the public's good.

On GST and corona-induced economic crisis

Gandhi said the issue of GST compensation being paid to states on time according to laws passed by Parliament is crucial but this is not happening.

She said dues have accumulated and the finances of all states have been affected badly, while the central government continues to profiteer from "unilateral" cesses which are non-shareable with states and corner this revenue.

 

"This refusal to compensate the states is nothing short of a betrayal by the Modi government and a betrayal of trust of the people of India," she said at the meeting.

Gehlot urged Gandhi to lead a delegation of Opposition CMs to the prime minister or president to discuss the issue of economic impact due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Rajasthan CM also accused the Centre of “doing nothing” at a time when the revenue collection has declined and people are suffering.

Everyone knows what economists are saying but the Centre "did nothing except holding video conferences", he said, claiming that the Union government did not consider their suggestions.

 

On the policy front

Gandhi termed the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation as "anti-democratic" and alleged that the laws to protect the environment and public health are being weakened by the Modi government.

"There has been a nationwide outcry against the Draft EIA Notification 2020 which is deeply anti-democratic. Laws meant to protect the environment, livelihoods and public health are being weakened," she said, noting that the auction of coal mines has also been objected to by some chief ministers.

She said announcements like the National Education Policy should worry the Opposition as they are a setback for secular and scientific values and reveal the "insensitivity" of the government.

 

"This is a setback for progressive, secular and scientific values and reveals insensitivity to what the states have been saying. Problems of students and examinations are being dealt with very uncaringly," she said.

On students' problems and the issue of exams arising out of the pandemic situation, she said it is being dealt with uncaringly by the Centre. Banerjee urged all chief ministers to together move the Supreme Court for postponing the NEET and JEE exams as students are not prepared.

Tags: coalition of opposition parties, coronavirus impact on economy, gst payments, sonia gandhi, iit-jee, coronavirus lockdown, neet entrance examinations

Latest From India

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties got together and discussed the issue of GST compensation to states. (ANI Photo)

CMs of opposition parties unite against Centre for undermining states' rights

Representational Image.

Any further delay in JEE, NEET will have serious repercussions, says IIT-Delhi director

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in NBMC medical staff and doctors take blood plasma samples from a cured COVID-19 patient, at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)ew Delhi. — PTI photo

Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking payment of salary to doctors, health workers

Phase II human trial of Oxford vaccine begins in Pune. A scientist works over an experimental coronavirus vaccine in a laboratory. (AFP Photo)

Serum Institute begins phase 2 clinical trial of Oxford COVID vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham