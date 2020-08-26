Kejriwal calls for an emergency meeting as Delhi witnesses a surge in coronavirus cases

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials attending the meeting

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi, sources said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am, according to sources.

The city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark.