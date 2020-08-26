Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST

155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   All India  26 Aug 2020  Ahead of assembly session, 23 ministers and MLAs test COVID positive: Punjab CM
India, All India

Ahead of assembly session, 23 ministers and MLAs test COVID positive: Punjab CM

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 8:17 pm IST

CM Amarinder Singh tried to emphasise that the scenario was not conducive for holding physical examination for JEE-NEET

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said twenty-three ministers and MLAs tested coronavirus positive. (PTI Photo)
  Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said twenty-three ministers and MLAs tested coronavirus positive. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said twenty-three ministers and MLAs were coronavirus positive two days before the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28.

He gave the figure during a video conference convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven Opposition-ruled states to discuss various issues.

 

With this, the CM tried to emphasise that the scenario was not conducive for holding physical examination for JEE-NEET.

The chief minister, however, did not disclose how many of Punjab MLAs and ministers have recovered so far.

As of today, two days before the scheduled Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, 23 Ministers/MLAs were Covid positive, said the CM in an official release.

If this was the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground was. The scenario was not conducive to holding physical examinations, he said.

Tags: punjab, cm amarinder singh, mlas, coronavirus positive, covid-19, coronavirus, punjab assembly, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

Latest From India

Six people were killed and five others injured in a collision between two Uttar Pradesh state buses. (Representative Image)

Uttar Pradesh: 6 killed, 5 injured after UPSRTC buses collide in Lucknow

Sonia Gandhi's zoom call with Opposition CMs.

Sonia Gandhi bats for strong and united Opposition against Modi sarkar

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties got together and discussed the issue of GST compensation to states. (ANI Photo)

CMs of opposition parties unite against Centre for undermining states' rights

Representational Image.

Any further delay in JEE, NEET will have serious repercussions, says IIT-Delhi director

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham