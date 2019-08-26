Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

Thank God, he wasn’t my geography teacher: Anand Mahindra on Pak PM’s gaffe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 1:59 pm IST

While speaking at an event in Tehran, during his two-day official visit to Iran, Khan claimed that Japan and Germany shares border.

 Mahindra was referring to the geographical blunder done by cricketer turned politician during his visit to Tehran earlier this year. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Taking a dig at a major gaffe by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, industrialist Anand Mahindra was grateful for not learning geography under 'Professor' Khan.

Mahindra was referring to the geographical blunder done by cricketer-turned-politican PM Khan during his visit to Tehran earlier this year. While speaking at an event in Tehran, during his two-day official visit to Iran, Khan claimed that Japan and Germany shared a border.

“The more trade you have with each other your ties automatically become stronger… Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War when they both decided to have joint industries on their border regions,” he said.

Mahindra tweeted the video and said: “Thank you Oh Lord, for ensuring that this gentleman was not my history or geography teacher”.

Soon after the video surfaced online, Imran Khan became the target of the Twitterati.

After World War II, France and Germany that share borders were the two countries that shook hands to lay the foundation of the European Union.

