Naxal leader Kobad Ghandy arrested by Surat police in connection with 2010 case

The Naxal leader was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in 2009.

He will be produced at a court in the Surat district in relation with a sedition case. (Photo: Representational image)
Surat: Naxal leader and banned outfit CPI (Maoist) member, Kobad Ghandy was brought here from Jharkhand on Monday and was arrested by Surat police in connection with a case lodged in Kamrej police station in 2010.

He was sent to Surat on a transfer warrant.

He will be produced at a court in the Surat district in relation with a sedition case.

The Naxal leader was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in 2009. He was released on bail from Vishakhapatnam central prison in December 2017. However, he was re-arrested later.

