Modi for mass movement against single-use plastic

THE ASIAN AGE.
There should be safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Re-emphasising his Independence Day appeal to shun “single-use” plastic to protect environment, the Prime Minister on Sunday urged people to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year as a day to make India plastic-free. In his monthly radio broadcast, Mr Narendra Modi asked municipalities, NGOs and the corporate sector to come up with ways for safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali.

“This year, on October 2, when we celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is open defecation-free but also shall lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country,” he said.

He said people from all strata of the society should celebrate Gandhi Jayanti this year as a day to make “Mother India plastic-free”.

Touching upon the issue of wildlife conservation, Mr Modi said it is time India moved beyond conservation and thought about compassion to create an environment where nature and wildlife can flourish. Quoting scriptures, he said that if there are no forests, tigers are forced to venture into the human habitat and are killed, and if there are no tigers in the forest, then man cuts the forest and destroys it. Referring to the recent release of tiger census, he said that India now have 2,967 tigers.

A few years ago, the figure was half of what we have today, he pointed out.

At the Tiger Summit of 2010 it was resolved to double the number of tigers worldwide by 2022.

In his address, Mr Modi also referred to the “Poshan Abhiyan” (nutrition campaign) to be held next month and urged people to contribute.

Under the campaign, nutrition for women and children is being converted into a mass movement.

“Due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition. The month of September will be celebrated as ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’ across the country. You must get connected with it, get information about this initiative, add some new facet by contributing to it. If you manage to save a few people from malnutrition, it would mean that we can bring the country out of the circle of malnutrition,” he said.

Mr Modi said National Sports Day on August 29 will mark the launch of ‘Fit India Movement’.

“We have to keep ourselves fit and the nation has to be made fit,” he said.

