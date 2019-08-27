Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:36 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka gets 3 deputy chief ministers, portfolios allocated to 14 others

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 9:18 pm IST

Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi have been appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa along with the newly inducted ministers after the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Tuesday (Photo: AP)
 Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa along with the newly inducted ministers after the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Tuesday (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Exactly a month after taking the oath, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, has chosen Govind Makthappa Karajol, Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi as Deputy Chief Ministers and allocated portfolios to 14 ministers.

Senior leader Basavaraj  Bommai has been given the charge of Home Ministry but intelligence wing has not been kept a part of the ministry.

All three deputy chief ministers have been allotted additional charges. Deputy CM Karajol to look after Social Welfare, Ashwath Narayan gets Higher Education, IT & BT and Science and Technology and Laxman Sangappa has the additional charge of Transport Ministry.

While senior leader R Ashoka has been allotted Revenue ministry, Muzrai has been kept out of the ministry and Kota Srinivas has been appointed the Minister of Muzrai, Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport.

Excise ministry will be headed by H Nagesh and C T Ravi gets Tourism, Kannada and Culture.

Health and Family Welfare will be looked after by B Sreeramulu and S Suresh Kumar gets Primary and Secondary Education.

The only women minister Jolle Annasaheb has been appointed as Minister of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Senior Citizen and Differently Abled.

Tags: karnataka cabinet, b s yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The board of central bank decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF). (Photo: AFP)

RBI approves surplus transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

Dharmendra Pradhan's swipe at Gandhi came in response to a question on the former Congress president's constant attack on the government over the situation in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Rahul isolated within Congress over stand on Kashmir: BJP

Singh said that the Navy is observing Chinese movement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (Photo: ANI)

Indian Navy receives intelligence about JeM preparing for underwater attack

Ozukum clarified that he was speaking from his own personal experience and was not trying to be the voice of other states. (Photo: ANI)

Learning Hindi will prove beneficial for people of our state: Nagaland PWD Minister

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson discloses gender of her unborn child; watch video to find out who

2

Redmi Note 8 details leaked ahead of launch

3

Watch: Woman steals perambulator from shop, forgets her baby behind

4

Neha Dhupia enjoys holidays with Angad Bedi in Maldives; see pics

5

Mi Power bank 2i review: Wall chargers are history

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham