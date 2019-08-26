Monday, Aug 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:10 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah to review ongoing operations against Maoists today

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2019, 8:30 am IST

The 10 Maoists-hit states are C'garh, J'khand, Odisha, WB, Bihar, Maharashtra, T'gana, Andhra, MP and UP.

Chief Ministers or their representatives and top police and civil officials of 10 Naxal-violence affected states are expected to attend the meeting -- a first of its kind after Shah assumed charge about three months ago. (Photo: File)
 Chief Ministers or their representatives and top police and civil officials of 10 Naxal-violence affected states are expected to attend the meeting -- a first of its kind after Shah assumed charge about three months ago. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will take stock of the ongoing operations against Naxals and the development initiatives being undertaken in Maoist-hit areas, officials said.

Chief Ministers or their representatives and top police and civil officials of 10 Naxal-violence affected states are expected to attend the meeting -- a first of its kind after Shah assumed charge about three months ago.

Top officials of the paramilitary forces and Home Ministry will also attend the meeting.

"The home minister will review the ongoing operations against the Naxals and the development activities are undertaken in the Naxal affected areas," a home ministry official said.

The 10 Maoists-hit states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

According to home ministry statistics, a total of 8,782 cases of Naxal violence were reported during 2009-13 as against 4,969 during 2014-18, a reduction of 43.4 per cent.

As many as 3,326 people, including security force personnel, lost their lives in 2009-13 as against 1,321 in 2014-18, a reduction of 60.4 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 1,400 Naxals were killed between 2009 and 2018. As many as 310 incidents of Naxal violence were reported in the first five months this year across the country in which 88 people were killed.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had last month said that the steadfast government policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and shrinkage in the geographical spread of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

As a result, LWE-related violence was reported in only 60 districts in 2018, he had said.

"Of these, only 10 districts account for two-third of LWE violence. The LWE-related incidents of violence between April 2014 and May 2019 have been 43 per cent lesser when compared with the preceding five-year period," he had said.

The National Policy and Action Plan, approved in 2015 to address LWE, envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.

The government is also implementing special central assistance for most LWE-affected districts with an annual outlay of Rs 1,000 crore to fill the critical gaps in public infrastructure and services.

Tags: amit shah, naxals, g kishan reddy, naxal violence
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Narendra Modi-led government on Monday withdrew the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's top Special Protection Group (SPG) security. He will have Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cover, the home ministry has decided. (Photo: File)

Manmohan Singh's SPG cover security withdrawn, Z+ security continues

She alleged that despite asking the employees to fill fuel worth Rs 1,500, they put in more than that into the vehicle's tank, the police officer said. (Representational Image)

TV actress assaulted by petrol pump staff in Kolkata over excess fuel

The JD(S) leader had reportedly alleged that Siddaramaiah was never happy with the government formation under him. (Photo: File)

'Never treated me as friend but like an enemy': Siddaramaiah on Kumaraswamy

In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly stripped and her hair was chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew, in Koderma district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Jharkhand woman stripped, hair chopped off over suspicion of illicit relationship

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch too expensive? Then this is the smartwatch for you

2

Skip Apple AirPods for the best true wireless earbuds money can buy

3

Forget iPhone 11; this is the beastly flagship smartphone you really need

4

Apple listens to your intimate moments, says ex-employee

5

Indian Army officer completes 1200 km long Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham