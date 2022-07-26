Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022 | Last Update : 07:31 AM IST

  India   All India  26 Jul 2022  Indian Army issues RFI to set up 5G network at 18,000 feet heights
India, All India

Indian Army issues RFI to set up 5G network at 18,000 feet heights

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jul 26, 2022, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2022, 7:23 am IST

The Army has come out with Request for Information (RFI) to set up 4G and 5G-based mobile cellular communication network

As per the Army’s RFI, the network must be inaccessible to an unauthorised and illegitimate user and other radio access technology (RAT) networks. — Representational Image/Flickr
 As per the Army’s RFI, the network must be inaccessible to an unauthorised and illegitimate user and other radio access technology (RAT) networks. — Representational Image/Flickr

New Delhi: As stand-off with China continues in the high mountainous areas in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army intends to set up a 5G cellular network at heights of up to 18,000 feet for its field formations for voice calls, data and messages.

The Army has come out with Request for Information (RFI) to set up 4G and 5G-based mobile cellular communication network for its field formations in the high altitude regions.

"The network is envisaged to provide high bandwidth, low latency, reliable and secure voice, messaging and data services in intended area of coverage to fulfil varied operational necessities," the RFL said.

China has already put-up 5G network at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to support its operations and has been laying fibre at key posts along the LAC.

As per the Army’s RFI, the network must be inaccessible to an unauthorised and illegitimate user and other radio access technology (RAT) networks. "The system offered should have capability to be integrated with an encryption device (IP encryptor) as a buyer furnished equipment (BFE) for back haul secrecy  of the network," it said.

Interested firms must have the capability to set up the network within 12 months or less from the award of the contract. "The solution proposed should bring out the capability to support the network at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet which is prone to severe lightning and thunderstorm," the Army said.

The network should not be specific to any original equipment manufacturer specifications resulting in vendor lock in and must support globally accepted standards.

The advantage of 5G over 4G is that it allows machine to machine communication which has military use and for Artificial Intelligence based operations.

Tags: india-china standoff, 5g cellular network
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

19 Opposition MPs suspended till Friday after bedlam in Rajya Sabha

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC asks if Finance Commission can regulate revenue to states to discourage freebies

India's first auction of the ultra-high speed 5G spectrum on Tuesday attracted bids of over Rs 1.45 lakh crore. (PTI file photo)

Record Rs 1.4L bids on day 1 of 5G auction

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sits on the road during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against ED's interrogation of the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Cong. protests as Sonia Gandhi appears for ED questioning

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham