Indian Army issues RFI to set up 5G network at 18,000 feet heights

As per the Army’s RFI, the network must be inaccessible to an unauthorised and illegitimate user and other radio access technology (RAT) networks. — Representational Image/Flickr

New Delhi: As stand-off with China continues in the high mountainous areas in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army intends to set up a 5G cellular network at heights of up to 18,000 feet for its field formations for voice calls, data and messages.

The Army has come out with Request for Information (RFI) to set up 4G and 5G-based mobile cellular communication network for its field formations in the high altitude regions.

"The network is envisaged to provide high bandwidth, low latency, reliable and secure voice, messaging and data services in intended area of coverage to fulfil varied operational necessities," the RFL said.

China has already put-up 5G network at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to support its operations and has been laying fibre at key posts along the LAC.

As per the Army’s RFI, the network must be inaccessible to an unauthorised and illegitimate user and other radio access technology (RAT) networks. "The system offered should have capability to be integrated with an encryption device (IP encryptor) as a buyer furnished equipment (BFE) for back haul secrecy of the network," it said.

Interested firms must have the capability to set up the network within 12 months or less from the award of the contract. "The solution proposed should bring out the capability to support the network at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet which is prone to severe lightning and thunderstorm," the Army said.

The network should not be specific to any original equipment manufacturer specifications resulting in vendor lock in and must support globally accepted standards.

The advantage of 5G over 4G is that it allows machine to machine communication which has military use and for Artificial Intelligence based operations.