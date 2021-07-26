Monday, Jul 26, 2021 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Jul 2021  PIL in HC seeks separate toilets for transgenders, court asks Delhi govt to reply
India, All India

PIL in HC seeks separate toilets for transgenders, court asks Delhi govt to reply

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2021, 1:52 pm IST

The petition filed by Jasmine Kaur Chhabra said the Centre has released funds but no separate toilets have been made for the transgenders

The counsel for the authorities sought time to seek instructions and file their replies after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13. (PTI file photo)
 The counsel for the authorities sought time to seek instructions and file their replies after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Monday sought direction to authorities to construct separate washrooms for the third gender on the ground that absence of separate public toilets for transgenders make them prone to sexual assault and harassment.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notices and sought responses of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporations of East, South and North Delhi on the petition which submitted that absence of gender-neutral toilets goes against the directions of the Supreme Court.

 

The counsel for the authorities sought time to seek instructions and file their replies after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The petition filed by final year law student Jasmine Kaur Chhabra said the central government has released funds but no separate toilets have been made for the transgender or third gender community in Delhi.

It further said Mysore, Bhopal and Ludhiana have already built separate public washrooms for them but the national capital is still seen nowhere taking such an initiative.

There are no separate toilet facilities for transgenders, they have to use male toilets where they are prone to sexual assault and harassment. Discrimination on the ground of sexual orientation or gender identity, therefore, impairs equality before law and equal protection of law and violates Article 14 of the Constitution, said the petition, filed through advocate Rupinder Pal Singh.

 

The plea said they do not even have any remedy available for the same as there are no provisions in the IPC that protects transgenders from sexual assault by any male, female or another transgender.

People, including men, women and transgenders, feel uncomfortable and hesitate when the third gender uses the washrooms which are made for others, the plea said, adding that this also violates the right to privacy' of the third gender.

It said every human being, of any gender, has some basic human rights including facilities for using separate toilets and it is not fundamentally or morally correct to ask any specific gender to use a public toilet which is made for another gender.

 

The PIL said the transgender community consists of 7-8 per cent of the total population of the country which makes it necessary for the authorities to provide same facilities and equal treatment to them in this regard. 

Tags: transgender community, delhi high court, union government, separate toilets, sexual abuse, chief justice d n patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Police escort arrested Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. (AFP)

Mumbai Crime Branch seizes Raj Kundra's bank accounts in Kanpur

I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament, Rahul said. (ANI/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest Farm Laws

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

In this handout photo taken on July 23, 2021, by the Indian Navy shows areas inundated with flood water after heavy monsoon rains in Raigad district of Maharashtra (Indian Navy/ AFP)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena asks Bollywood stars to help flood-affected people

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham