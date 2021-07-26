Monday, Jul 26, 2021 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Jul 2021  COVID-19: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India to UAE till August 2
India, All India

COVID-19: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India to UAE till August 2

ANI
Published : Jul 26, 2021, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2021, 4:13 pm IST

The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities

Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. (PTI Photo)
 Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: National carrier Etihad Airways on Monday informed that flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will remain suspended till August 2.

The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, Khaleej Times reported citing Etihad Airways Guest Relations.

 

"We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities," Etihad Airways Guest Relations said in a tweet.

Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Tags: covid-19, travel ban, etihad airways, uae travel ban, passenger flights
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel recovering the body of a landslide victim at Ratnagiri in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP)

Maharashtra monsoon mayhem: Death toll rises to 164, 100 missing

The counsel for the authorities sought time to seek instructions and file their replies after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13. (PTI file photo)

PIL in HC seeks separate toilets for transgenders, court asks Delhi govt to reply

Police escort arrested Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. (AFP)

Mumbai Crime Branch seizes Raj Kundra's bank accounts in Kanpur

I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament, Rahul said. (ANI/Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest Farm Laws

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham