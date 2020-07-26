Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,387,481

45,974

Recovered

886,282

33,685

Deaths

32,108

675

Maharashtra36636820719413389 Tamil Nadu2067371510553409 Delhi1295311130683806 Karnataka90942337501798 Andhra Pradesh8867143255985 Uttar Pradesh63742399031387 West Bengal56377356541332 Gujarat54712397142301 Telangana5246640334455 Bihar3631424520232 Rajasthan3590925353621 Assam310872305677 Haryana3053823654389 Madhya Pradesh2692618488799 Odisha2538915929163 Kerala18099861160 Jammu and Kashmir173059517305 Punjab126848297291 Jharkhand7841352183 Chhatisgarh7182468339 Uttarakhand5961349563 Goa4686304733 Tripura3882221011 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur217615200 Himachal Pradesh2049117312 Nagaland12895414 Arunachal Pradesh11264283 Chandigarh85255513 Meghalaya646945 Sikkim5121420 Mizoram3611830
  India   All India  26 Jul 2020  Why wait for Sept: Uddhav dares BJP to topple his government now
India, All India

Why wait for Sept: Uddhav dares BJP to topple his government now

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2020, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2020, 7:30 pm IST

The chief minister said he would scrap projects which people feel are unwanted

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also rejected criticism that bureaucracy has an upper hand in his government. (PTI Photo)
  Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also rejected criticism that bureaucracy has an upper hand in his government. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has dared the opposition to topple his government and said though it is a "three-wheeler" government, he is firmly in control of its steering wheel.

Thackeray, who is president of the Shiv Sena, said his alliance partners -- NCP and Congress- - are "positive" and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is benefitting from their experience.

He also took an aim at the Centre's ambitious Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train project, saying he would rather prefer such a high speed link between Mumbai and Nagpur.

"The future of my government is not in the hands of the opposition. The steering is in my hands. A three-wheeler (auto-rickshaw) is a vehicle of poor people. The other two are sitting behind," Thackeray said in the second and last part of his interview published in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday, ahead of his 60th birthday on Monday.

"Why wait for September-October as is being speculated? Topple the government right now since you get pleasure in toppling. Some people derive pleasure in constructive work while some are happy in destruction. If you feel happy in destruction, go ahead," he said.

"You say the MVA government is formed against the democratic principles but when you topple it, is it democracy?" the chief minister asked.

Notably, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis earlier compared the ruling MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena and its ideological opponents Congress and NCP, with a three-wheeler, auto-rickshaw, and raised doubts over its stability.

To a question, Thackeray said he hadn't switched sides, but only entered into an alliance.

"I did this because the purpose with which I had joined hands earlier turned out to be hollow," he said.

Asserting that the party ideology is important, he said, "Show me one leader who has reached the top position in the party which he has defected to. It is all use and throw policy."

Targeting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, he said, "A three-wheeler is a vehicle of poor people. If I have to choose between a bullet train and an auto-rickshaw,I will chose the auto-rickshaw. If people don't want a bullet train, then it will not happen," he said.

"If my government is a three-wheeler, it is moving in a proper direction, why should you have stomachache?" he said in a veiled attack at the opposition BJP.

Thackeray said when he attended the NDA meeting last time, "there were 30 to 35 wheels like a railway train".

The chief minister said he would scrap projects which people feel are unwanted.

He said MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore signed recently are in initial stages and more investments are on the anvil.

"If the state requires a bullet train, I would demand a bullet train to connect Mumbai and Nagpur. I would like a bullet train which connects my state capital and the second capital. The feeling of neglect among people of Vidarbha would be wiped out. Just like the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi corridor, I would be happy with a bullet train," he said.

He also said the Congress's grievance of being neglected in the three-party alliance government was resolved after his meeting with the state Congress leaders.

"I have good coordination with (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar. I make a phone call to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi some times," he said.

Thackeray asserted that the tripartite MVA government was functioning well.

"I admit that in the last few months, face-to-face meetings haven't happened. One more minister is coronavirus positive now after Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde. All ministers are in touch with each other over phone or through video conferencing," he said.

Thackeray admitted the state's economy is not in good shape, but noted the entire world is facing such a crisis.

He said Prime MinisterNarendra Modi has asked all chief ministers not to announce any waivers or subsidies as populist measures due to which the economy would be further burdened.

In an apparent reference to his criticism over not moving out during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thackeray said discussions and deliberations as well as signing of MoUs were being done by him sitting at home.

Asked about the participation of Chinese firms in investing in the state, he said more than the presence of Chinese firms in the recent MoUs, what is important is whether Chinese investments should remain in the country or not.

"During a video conference meeting with the prime minister, I had requested him to frame a national policy on doing business with China," he said.

Thackeray also said his government had kept the MoUs with Chinese firms on hold.

"There should be a policy on whether Chinese companies should be allowed to do business in the country. If tomorrow, the situation improves and the Chinese prime minister is welcomed in India, why should we miss the business opportunities now?" he asked.

The chief minister also rejected criticism that bureaucracy has an upper hand in his government.

"The government is the decision-maker and bureaucracy implements the decisions," he added.

Tags: maharashtra, uddhav thackeray, shiv sena, ncp, congress, maha vikas aghadi, mva, devendra fadnavis, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Centre on Sunday of conspiring to topple the Congress governments in various state. (PTI Photo)

Fight COVID and China, stop conspiring to topple Congress governments: Maken to Centre

PM Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: Threat of COVID far from over for India

Maharashtra Government announced that syllabus for classes one to 12 will be reduced by 25 per cent. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra cuts syllabus for classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders and MLAs arrives to address media outside Raj Bhawan, in Jaipur. PTI photo

Governor receives Rajasthan cabinet's revised proposal on assembly session: Sources

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham