Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:35 PM IST

India, All India

You will get bloodier nose next time: Army Chief warns Pak on Vijay Diwas

ANI
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 12:37 pm IST

Talking about modernising the Army's inventory, Rawat said that the focus is on the Artillery weapon system.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (Photo: ANI)
 Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (Photo: ANI)

Dras: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday warned Pakistan of a "bloodier nose" if it chooses to go into another war with India while advising the neighbouring country of not repeating "misadventures".

"Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You'll get a bloodier nose next time," he said in a press conference when asked about his message to Pakistan on the 20th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil war.

Talking about modernising the Army's inventory, Rawat said that the focus is on the Artillery weapon system.

"We are looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 we will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally," he said.

The Army chief said that "peace" and "tranquillity" prevails along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the situation is under control.

Rawat further said that the soldiers will continue to man and guard the borders while assuring the countrymen about their security.

"I want to convey to our countrymen that you can be rest assured that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. Our soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders," Rawat said.

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999.

Tags: kargil war, kargil vijay diwas, army chief, operation vijay
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'The remark (Azam Khan’s) is utterly condemnable. I thank every member who supported a woman.' (Photo: File)

Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani seek ‘exemplary action’ against Azam Khan

On July 19, 1999, when the Kargil war was in its last phase, a group of heavily armed terrorists struck at the remote village of Lehota in Doda district, killing 15 people and injuring several others. (Photo: File I Representational)

1999 Doda massacre survivor wants to turn educator for kids

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay and the victory of the Indian Army against infiltrating Pakistani troops while defending the country's integrity. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Pakistan can't sustain even limited war against India: Rajnath

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died of AES. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to entertain pleas on treatment of children suffering from AES in Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

1999 Doda massacre survivor wants to turn educator for kids

2

Trapped in cocaine box, Belgian drug traffickers call cops for rescue

3

Salman Khan to become 'Mamu Jaan' again; read story

4

16-inch MacBook Pro to come with much-needed fix

5

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham