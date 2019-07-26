Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

India, All India

Will take oath as CM at 6 pm: Yeddyurappa after meeting K'taka Guv

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 11:05 am IST

He also said that he would request the Governor to hold oath ceremony on Friday itself.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Friday met the state Governor. After the meeting, Yeddyurappa said, " I just met the Governor. I will take oath as Chief Minister today at 6 pm."

Yeddyurappa also submitted a letter to the Governor staking claim to form government in the state, three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD (S) coalition government fell after losing the trust vote.

"I submit that I am the Leader of BJP Legislature Party and also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. At present, the strength of the BJP MLA is 105 and the single largest party in the assembly... I may be invited to form alternate government today itself and I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan between 6 pm to 6:15 pm," Yeddyurappa wrote in his letter to the Governor.

The 76-year-old first took charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2007 but could hold on to the post for mere seven days as the JD(S) withdrew support and President's rule was imposed in the state. He again made way to the coveted post in 2008, but owing to corruption charges failed to complete a full term.

During his second term, he held the post from May 2008 to July 2011. He had to resign following accusations of corruption in illegal land deregulation notification scam.

Thereafter in 2012, he formed a new party "Karnataka Praja Paksha" but rejoined the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in which he got elected from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2018, the BJP veteran again jostled his way to the top post in the state but could not rule the state for more than a week as his party failed to garner a majority.

Right after the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government in the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday, HD Kumaraswamy proceeded to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Vala accepted Kumaraswamy's resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new government takes over.

The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition leading to its defeat.

This brought an end to the 12-day high-voltage political drama which had begun in the state with the resignation of over a dozen rebel MLAs to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

The defeat marked the end of an uneasy coalition that was formed after the assembly polls on May 23, 2018, which returned a hung verdict after three main parties in the state- Congress, BJP and the JD (S) - fought each other in the polls.

There were differences between the coalition partners that often came to the surface but they carried on against the threat of BJP.

Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yeddurappa, karnataka governor
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

The 16.6-km Kolkata East West Metro will ferry an estimated one million passengers per day by 2035, a senior Railway official said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

The officials caught them while conducting checking of the vehicles at Kalivaeru crossroads. (Photo: Representational)

Telangana: 7 CPI-Maoist members detained, gelatine sticks and detonators seized

According to Jairam Ramesh, in 2003 the Chief Minister of Gujarat, now the Prime Minister had come to Planning Commission (now Niti Aayog) and faced uncomfortable questions on the state of health, education and social development in the state. (Photo: RSTV)

PM 'taking revenge' for his embarrassments by amending RTI: Jairam Ramesh

Body of Rekha Mol was found by police on Wednesday near the house of Akhil Nair, a prime suspect in the case. (Photo: Representational)

Lover kills Kerala woman, buries body with salt, grows sapling on top

MOST POPULAR

1

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

2

VR Porn company wants USD 10K to record you having sex before you’re too old

3

Viral video: 2-year-old goes for ride on baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

4

Apple iPhone 11 finally looks shockingly stunning in new video

5

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham