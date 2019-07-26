SC adjourns PIL on direction to allow NRIs to vote through postal, e-ballots

Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by chairman of London-based Pravasi Bharat organisation, and other NRIs.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for three months a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to allow non-resident Indians to vote through postal or e-ballots during elections in India.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta adjourned the case after the advocate appearing for the petitioner sought adjournment on the ground that Bill to allow NRIs to vote is likely to be passed in the ongoing session of Parliament.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Nagender Chindam, chairman of London-based Pravasi Bharat organisation, and other NRIs including Shamsheer V P.

The petitions stated that 114 countries, including 20 Asian nations, have adopted external voting, which could be held by setting up polling booths at diplomatic missions or through postal, proxy or electronic voting.

