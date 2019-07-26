President set to depart on official trip to 3 African countries

State governors who were political appointees abjured their constitutional roles and in some cases, acted in a decidedly partisan manner.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will undertake a three-nation official visit to Africa from July 28 to August 3 during which he will visit African countries Benin, The Gambia and Guinea. He will address the National Assemblies in both Benin and the Gambia during his visit to those countries.

In a statement, the MEA said, “President Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a State Visit to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea from 28 July to 3 August, 2019. This visit is the first ever visit of HOS/HOG (Head of State/Head of Government) of India to all the three countries.” On the Presidential visit to Benin, the MEA said, “The President will arrive in Cotonou, Benin in the afternoon of 28 July. President will hold talks with President of Benin Mr. Patrice Talon in Cotonou on 29 July. Later, President will travel to Porto Novo, the seat of Beninese Parliament. In a special honour extended to India by Benin, President will be addressing the National Assembly in Porto Novo. President of Benin will be hosting a Banquet in the honour of our President on 29 July. President will meet members of the Indian Community at a reception hosted in his honour in Cotonou on 30 July before departing for The Gambia.”

On the forthcoming visit to the Gambia, the MEA said, “During the visit to The Gambia, the President will hold delegation talks with President of The Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow in capital Banjul on 31 July. As a special gesture, the National Assembly, which is currently in recess, will hold a special session for the address of President on the same day.”

On the visit to Guinea, the MEA stated, “The President will arrive in Conakry, Guinea on 1 August where he will be received by President of the Republic of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde and will be accorded a ceremonial welcome. President will have delegation level talks with President of Guinea on 2 August. Other elements of the programme include attending State banquet hosted in his honour on 2 August and interaction with the Indian community at a reception on 3 August.”

The MEA added, “The President’s visit to Benin, The Gambia and Guinea, will be his fourth visit to the African Continent. The visit of the President will further deepen our relations with the African nations.”