Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:42 AM IST

India, All India

PM 'taking revenge' for his embarrassments by amending RTI: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 11:00 am IST

RBI had rejected because of two of its key justification -- elimination of black money and counterfeit notes.

According to Jairam Ramesh, in 2003 the Chief Minister of Gujarat, now the Prime Minister had come to Planning Commission (now Niti Aayog) and faced uncomfortable questions on the state of health, education and social development in the state. (Photo: RSTV)
 According to Jairam Ramesh, in 2003 the Chief Minister of Gujarat, now the Prime Minister had come to Planning Commission (now Niti Aayog) and faced uncomfortable questions on the state of health, education and social development in the state. (Photo: RSTV)

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Thursday alleged that the government is amending the RTI Act as the Prime Minister is "taking revenge" for the disclosure in five cases directed under it which includes disclosure of demonetisation and regarding his educational qualifications.

The other three cases are related to actual number of bogus ration cards, disclosure over quantum of black money brought from abroad and submission of list of defaulters, which were revealed after the order of Central Information Commissioner (CIC), Jairam Ramesh said in Rajya Sabha.

He was participating in the debate on the RTI amendment bill.

"There are five cases which have propelled the government to bring forward these amendments," he said adding that the real reason is not to bring CIC parity with the Chief Election Commission but to make it as "toothless"

This is also to make sure these kind of embarrassment are not to be repeated and to convert CIC "from an independent autonomous body to a toothless PM office directed body."

According to Jairam Ramesh, in 2003 the Chief Minister of Gujarat, now the Prime Minister had come to Planning Commission (now Niti Aayog) and faced uncomfortable questions on the state of health, education and social development in the state.

"In 2014, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, who became the Prime Minister of India, had his revenge and abolished the Planning Commission," he said.

Jairam Ramesh further added:" Today the PM of India is taking his revenge in five cases."

According to the INC Congress leader, the first case was in which the Central Information Commissioner (CIC) ordered disclosure of the PM's educational qualification.

"The matter is before the Delhi High Court and is being heard today as I speak," said Jairam Ramesh.

In another case, the PM had claimed that four crore bogus ration card were weeded out by his government.

"RTI showed that the number of bogus card was actually about 2.3 crore and a correction had to be made by PM to make that number commensurate with the parliamentary questions," he added.

The third account was on disclosure of demonetisation. "It was CIC decision which revealed that in less than four hours before the PM announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016, the central board of RBI had given its approval to the scheme but rejected demonetisation," Jairam Ramesh said.

RBI had rejected because of two of its key justification -- elimination of black money and counterfeit notes.

 

"In an RTI enquiry, it was revealed that the former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan submitted a list of defaulters to PM office, 8 months to his Prime Ministerial tenure," he said.

And in the fifth matter, CIC had directed the PM office to disclose the information about the quantum of black money brought back to India.

"PM office had refused to share details of the quantum of black money brought back from abroad despite CIC ordering disclosure," he said.

"This is a bill, which is designed to kill RTI," said Jairam Ramesh adding that "why original sections of the act are being amended."

According to him, when the previous UPA government had send this bill to the standing committee in which reputed persons like late Bal Apte and Ram Nath Kovind, who is now the President of India, were there.

"They may succeed in passing this bill, I must tell you that these amendments were introduced after months of deliberation at standing committee," Jairam Ramesh added.

Besides, AITC leader Derek O'Brien also questioned the amendments and said that it was against the nature of cooperative federalism.

He also questioned government's decision of not sending the RTI amendment bills to the select committee of the House and bypassing it.

"This is not Ahmedabad Gymkhana but people's house," he said.

While K K Ragesh of CPI M said that the amendment in RTI Act is to kill and destroy the autonomy of RTI Commissioners. Sanjay Singh of AAP, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Amar Patnaik of BJD and Swapan Dasgupta of BJP also participated in the debate.

Tags: jairam ramesh, rti, rajya sabha, narendra modi, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The 16.6-km Kolkata East West Metro will ferry an estimated one million passengers per day by 2035, a senior Railway official said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

The officials caught them while conducting checking of the vehicles at Kalivaeru crossroads. (Photo: Representational)

Telangana: 7 CPI-Maoist members detained, gelatine sticks and detonators seized

Body of Rekha Mol was found by police on Wednesday near the house of Akhil Nair, a prime suspect in the case. (Photo: Representational)

Lover kills Kerala woman, buries body with salt, grows sapling on top

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday cited a media report to claim that jobs of 10 lakh people in the automobile sector were in danger and asserted that the BJP government's silence on job losses was 'most dangerous'. (Photo: File)

BJP govt's silence on job losses ‘most dangerous’: Priyanka Gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India's first underwater Kolkata Metro to ferry 1 mn people daily by 2035

2

VR Porn company wants USD 10K to record you having sex before you’re too old

3

Viral video: 2-year-old goes for ride on baggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

4

Apple iPhone 11 finally looks shockingly stunning in new video

5

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham