Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

India, All India

Jharkhand BJP Minister forces Congress MLA to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on camera

PTI
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 6:22 pm IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 6:22 pm IST

Singh was seen wrapping his arm around Ansari's shoulders and asking him to chant the slogan hailing the Lord.

What had started as good-natured banter soon turned into a heated argument when the minister repeated his demand, saying 'you also belong to Ram. Babur, Timur Lang, (Mahmud) Ghazni, (Muhammad) Ghori were not your ancestors'. (Photo: ANI)
 What had started as good-natured banter soon turned into a heated argument when the minister repeated his demand, saying 'you also belong to Ram. Babur, Timur Lang, (Mahmud) Ghazni, (Muhammad) Ghori were not your ancestors'. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: After unrestrained 'Ram bhakts', a BJP minister in Jharkhand was on Friday seen on national TV brazenly asking a Muslim MLA to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', insisting he was a "Ram wala" and that "Babur or Timur Lang", the medieval era Muslim conquerors, were not his ancestors.

It all started on a lighter note when CP Singh, the state's urban development minister, and Irfan Ansari, a Congress MLA, were standing outside the Legislative Assembly surrounded by cameramen.

Singh was seen wrapping his arm around Ansari's shoulders and asking him to chant the slogan hailing the Lord.

"Ek baar zor se Jai Shri Ram boliye (say Jai Shri Ram vigorously)," Singh told Ansari, who smilingly showed the red 'Mauli' tied on his right hand. The sacred thread is usually tied by Hindu priests on the hands of believers to ward off evil.

But what had started as good-natured banter soon turned into a heated argument when the minister repeated his demand, saying "you also belong to Ram. Babur, Timur Lang, (Mahmud) Ghazni, (Muhammad) Ghori were not your ancestors".

"Ram ka naam badnaam mat kariye. Ram sabke hain. (Don't bring a bad name to Ram. He belongs to everyone)," the young MLA shot back.

"People need jobs, roads, electricity. They want drains to be cleaned. Go to Ayodhya and see the condition of Ram there," a visibly agitated Ansari said.

As the tussle appeared getting out of hand, the two lawmakers disengaged and went their separate ways.

A young Muslim man Tabrez Ansari was tied to a pole and beaten up for several hours by a violent mob in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district in June after he was allegedly caught sealing a motorcycle. He died a few days later.

His tormentors were alleged to have forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Ansari's death had set off massive public outrage and protests were organised in several cities and towns in the country.

Tags: jai shri ram, lynchings, jharkhand
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, he said it was a precedent to present a report card on completion of first 100 days but ‘now we have started it at the halfway mark’. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

JP Nadda presents 50-day report card of Modi govt 2.0

Azam Khan has been asked to apologize or otherwise face action by the Speaker. (Photo: ANI)

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan asked to apologize for 'sexist' comment

Yediyurappa also visited Kadumalleshwara Temple and offered prayers there. (Photo: ANI)

BJP's B S Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister for 4th time

The filmmaker took this comment in his stride and said

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wishes

2

'Buy me a ticket,' filmmaker Adoor in response to BJP leader's 'go to moon' remark

3

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's latest picture brings hotness on internet

4

Watch video: 'Disciplined' ducks cross road in Kerala, hold up traffic

5

Theresa May skips Boris Johnson’s maiden speech as UK PM. Why?

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham