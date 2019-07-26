Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

Fear being spread in Jammu and Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday accused the state administration of creating fear psychosis among the people over the issue of Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution.

He said that the Centre should repose its faith in Supreme Court (SC) of the country and refrain from bullying the people of the state with “unwarranted threats and intimidation” on “annihilating” these Constitutional provisions.

Mr Abdullah while speaking at a party workers’ meet said that the untenable advisories emanating from the administration have created fear psychosis in the state particularly Kashmir Valley.

“People in the Valley are going through anxiety in wake of the rumour mongering set afloat by the administration. Whoso ever goes to government offices is being warned to stock necessary household items and other edibles before August 15.  Here what is worrisome is that the rumours are being set afloat by the people in administration itself,” he alleged.

“People are being told to stock ration, fill their automobiles and switch to land lines. The news that the police stations have been told to acquire bulldozers is also keeping the rumour mill churning. People are anxious,” he said and asked “What is it that the present government wa-nts to achieve by spreading such rumours?”

