India achieves milestone of conducting 40 crore COVID-19 tests: ICMR

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2021
Updated : Jun 26, 2021, 1:03 pm IST

Prof Balram Bhargava said exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment

New Delhi: India has achieved the milestone of conducting 40 crore COVID-19 tests, with the average of more than 18 lakh tests per day in the month of June, the ICMR said on Saturday.

India has tested 40,18,11,892 samples across the country till Friday, it said.

 

The country tested 35 crore COVID-19 samples till June 1, 2021.

"This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability across the country by expanding and diversifying testing capacity by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement.

Prof Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR said exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases.

These have eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate.

 

"This testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing the strategy of 5T approach 'Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology' efficiently, which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic," the statement quoted Bhargava as saying.

