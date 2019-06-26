Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

Watch: WB BJP youth wing recites Hanuman Chalisa on road to oppose Friday namaz

ANI
The agitated protesters gathered in large numbers on the streets on Tuesday night.

The BJYM members have threatened to block all main roads to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays. (Photo: ANI)
 The BJYM members have threatened to block all main roads to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays. (Photo: ANI)

Howrah: Members from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) recited Hanuman Chalisa near Bally Khal in Howrah to protest against alleged blocking of roads by Muslims for offering namaz every Friday.

The BJYM members have threatened to block all main roads to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays.

"In Mamata Banerjee's rule, we have seen Grand Trunk Road and other main roads are blocked on Fridays for namaz. Patients die as ambulances get stuck, children and people cannot reach their schools and offices on time. As long as it continues, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays on all main roads near Hanuman temples," BJYM Howrah District President OP Singh told ANI.

The political temperature in West Bengal continues to be high ever since the BJP made deep inroads in the state after winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and limiting the TMC to 22 seats in the national elections.

Although the polls have come to a close, both BJP and TMC are still at loggerheads, with instances of political violence marring the state.

Banerjee has also criticised BJP for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in a "misconceived manner" and accused them of mixing religion with politics, an allegation the BJP has repeatedly denied.

On Tuesday, a BJP delegation led by MP SS Ahluwalia submitted its report to party's national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged killing of its workers and violence in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

