Uttar Pradesh plans to incorporate 1500 MW solar projects by next year

Published : Jun 26, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
To boost the use and generation of green energy, the state government has launched Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy 2017.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh plans to commission 1500 MW solar capacity power plants by next year, state minister for the department of additional sources of energy Brajesh Pathak said.

The Centre has set a target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, which includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from bio-power and 5 GW from small hydro-power.

Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of producing 10,700 MW renewable energy by 2022, Pathak said.

"We are confident...of meeting our target in time. We aim to generate 4300 MW through rooftop solar installations. At present, solar power plants (totaling) 150 MW are running successfully. Tenders for 1500 MW solar plants have been done and by next year they will be commissioned as well," the minister told PTI.

Besides, a 32 MW solar project is coming up at Jalaun in the state, he informed.

The minister further said there is immense investment potential in the state while inviting investors to invest in Uttar Pradesh in the area of renewable energy.

To boost the use and generation of green energy, the state government has launched Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy 2017, he said.

The policy aims to encourage the participation of the private sector and provide investment opportunities to set up solar power projects in the state. It also aims to support in providing environment-friendly and affordable power for all, he added.

"Another objective of the policy is to promote research and development, innovations and skill development in the state and achieve the target of 8 per cent solar renewable purchase obligation (Solar RPO) by 2022," he added.

To attract investments in the state, an investor summit was organised in February 2018. During a session in the summit, Pathak had informed that about 46 MoUs worth over Rs 65,000 crore were signed for renewable energy.

