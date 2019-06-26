Tribal leader may be Chhattisgarh Congress president to replace Bhupesh Baghel

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met at least six leaders from the state.

The party is mulling replacing Chief Minister Baghel and appoint a tribal for the Chhattisgarh Congress Pradesh president post. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The new Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, replacing Bhupesh Baghel, could be a tribal leader, a source said on Tuesday.

The party is contemplating to make a tribal the PCC chief to balance the power structure as Baghel is an OBC, who is already serving as the state Chief Minister.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met at least six leaders from the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leaders like TS Singh Deo from the state last week. Gandhi has also held multiple meeting with state in-charge PL Punia in the past few days.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha.