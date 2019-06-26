Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

India, All India

Protests force TMC leader to return Rs 2.25 lakh taken as 'cut money'

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 10:09 am IST

The development came two days after local people staged demonstration outside his house demanding immediate return of 'cut money'.

Trilochan Mukhopadhyay, a TMC booth president on the outskirts of district headquarter town Suri, returned the amount to 141 people, from whom he had taken for providing them jobs under the MGNREGA scheme. (Photo: PTI)
 Trilochan Mukhopadhyay, a TMC booth president on the outskirts of district headquarter town Suri, returned the amount to 141 people, from whom he had taken for providing them jobs under the MGNREGA scheme. (Photo: PTI)

Suri: Facing protests from people for taking "cut money", a local leader of the Trinamool Congress in Birbhum district Tuesday returned around Rs 2.25 lakh to over 100 beneficiaries of government schemes from whom he had taken it as commission and apologised to them.

Trilochan Mukhopadhyay, a TMC booth president on the outskirts of district headquarter town Suri, returned the amount to 141 people, from whom he had taken for providing them jobs under the MGNREGA scheme.

 "I have apologised to the people and returned the money. I promise I won't do it again," Mukhopadhyay said.

The development came two days after local people staged demonstration outside his house demanding immediate return of "cut money" he has taken in the past few years. A meeting of gram panchayat was called and he was forced to return the money. Each of the 141 people got around Rs 1,600.

Local people claimed that a total of around Rs 2.41 lakh was deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries as wages for the construction of a drain and Mukhopadhyay collected nearly all of it by force. TMC block president Nurul Islam said it is a good initiative to pay those beneficiaries who had worked only for three-four days. "A section of media is trying to project it wrongly," he said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said this is just a beginning. "In the coming days, senior TMC ministers and leaders will also return cut money taken from the people," he said.

Protests and demonstrations have rocked various parts of the state for the past one week over demanding return of the "cut money" allegedly taken by elected representatives of the ruling TMC from beneficiaries of government schemes. On Tuesday, sit-in demonstrations were held in North 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts over the same demand.

TMC leaders at the municipal and panchayat levels have also been facing public ire in other districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Burdwan, Malda, Purulia, Nadia, West Midnapore, Bankura and Kolkata.

Leader of opposition in state assembly Abdul Mannan and senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty had demanded that the state government immediately form an inquiry commission to look into the issue.

The protests rocked the state following Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent warning to the party leaders that those involved in taking cut money from government schemes and other corrupt practices would be put behind the bars. At a meeting with TMC councillors, Banerjee had said, "I do not want to keep thieves in my party.

If I take action they will join some other party. Some leaders are claiming 25 per cent commission for providing housing grants to the poor. This should stop immediately. Return the money if any of you have taken it."

In the wake of the protests, the TMC leadership Sunday accused the media of misreporting the interactions between Banerjee and the party leaders and said "99.99 per cent" of party functionaries were hard-working and committed to work for the benefit of the people.

Tags: trinamool congres, trilochan mukhopadhyay, cut money, mgnrega
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

'Ahchoo' is all about using your creativity around sneezing. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

Kumaraswamy said the village stay scheme will pave the party's way to an enhanced political standing. (Photo: ANI)

Grama Vastavya 2.0: K'taka CM holds meeting with officials ahead of Raichur visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Miinster Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

UP: 7 encounters in less than 24 hours; 1 killed, 6 arrested

Nominations will start on July 8 and withdrawals can be made till July 11. The results will be announced on July 18 itself. (Photo: PTI | File)

Election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu on July 18

MOST POPULAR

1

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

2

Apple iPhone X gets heavily discounted in India; now is the time to buy

3

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

4

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

5

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham