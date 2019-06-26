Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

'Please not in my name,' says Lord Ram over mob lynching; tweets Shashi Tharoor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 2:42 pm IST

Ansari later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

 Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Taking a veiled dig at the recent mob lynching in Jharkhand, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, shared a cartoon on Twitter.

The cartoon tweeted by Tharoor depicted a man tied to a tree with a rope and a group of other men surrounding the tree, thrashing him with sticks and kicking him. It also shows a man is being forced by mob to chant "Jai Shree Ram''.

However, cartoon also shows Lord Ram crying with folded hands to the mob, pleading ''Please not in my name''.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Last Tuesday evening June 18, a newly married man named Tabrez Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed by mob and forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle at Dhatkidih village in Jharkhand.

Tabrez was beaten for more than seven hours by a mob due to which he fell unconscious and on Wednesday morning handed to police. Ansari later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The police arrested 11 people in connection to this mob lynching, also the relatives of Tabrez Ansari demand strict action against the culprit mob and accused the police of not treating their son properly.

