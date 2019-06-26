Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Govt to Parliament

Reddy said, 'All agencies are working in coordinated manner and intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies.'

On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Photo: PTI | File)
 On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the government told Parliament that there was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack. 

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy said: “Jammu and Kashmir are affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized during the past few years.”

He further added, "All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider."

On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.  

