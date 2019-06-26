1 lakh more people excluded from Assam’s NRC, final list on July 31

The National Register of Citizens is being updated to pick out illegal foreigners in the state.

Assam: Names of one lakh people included last year in Assam’s draft citizens register have been removed, according to the additional draft list of exclusions of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Wednesday reported Hindustan Times.

The new additional draft list contains only the names of those people who had figured in the ‘Complete Draft NRC’ published on July 30, 2018; but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion for various reasons in the final NRC to be published on July 31 this year.

The people who have been excluded will be informed individually through letters to be delivered at their residential addresses.

The list can also be accessed on the National Register of Citizens' website. The excluded people will have the chance to file their claims at the designated NRC help centres by July 11.

For the first time since 1951, the Assam citizens' list is being updated to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighbouring Bangladesh. It is being updates under the Supreme Court’s monitoring and the final NRC will be published on July 31.

Last year, the names of over 40 lakh of the 3.23 crore applicants had been excluded from the complete draft that NRC released.