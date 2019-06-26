Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

India, All India

55 nations back India for non-permanent seat at UNSC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

Elections for five non-permanent members of the 15th UNSC will be held around June next year.

India has said that a majority of UNSC member support the expansion of permanent and non-permanent members. (Photo: Twitter)
 India has said that a majority of UNSC member support the expansion of permanent and non-permanent members. (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council was supported by 55 countries of the Asia-Pacific group for a two-year term in 2021-2022.

India’s permanent representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted to thank countries for their support:

India has been a non-permanent member of the UNSC for seven terms: 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92 and the latest in 2011-12 when Hardeep Puri was representing the nation.

Elections for five non-permanent members of the 15th UNSC will be held around June next year.

India has said that a majority of UNSC member support the expansion of permanent and non-permanent members.

Akbaruddin cited the Asia-Pacific group with 52 countries vying for two non- permanent seats while West European and other states are 25 members vying for two seats.

“Put another way, there are more than 3 billion of we the people’ from Asia-Pacific seeking representation through 2 seats with a 2-year term, while people’ from no other region face such daunting challenges in seeking to be represented equitably, he said.

The 193-member General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN high table. The council has five permanent members: China, US, UK, France and Russia.  The non-permanent members are distributed on regional bases. The regional distribution stands at five for African and Asian States; one for the Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

Presently, the 10 non-permanent members are Belgium, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa.

Tags: unsc, india

Latest From India

On May 25, Rahul offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress' poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

Have already given my decision: Rahul rejects MPs appeal to continue as prez

In this election, the Congress just managed to win 52 of the 543 seats. The party could not open its account in as many as 18 states and union territories. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

Watch: Youth Congress demonstrate against Rahul Gandhi’s resignation

Speaking to media, Faijan (7), the victim, said, 'My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me.' (Photo: ANI)

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right

The building was built in 2017 by the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA). Though, the project was planned for Rs 5 crore but costs escalated to Rs 8 crore. (Photo: ANI)

Demolition of 'illegal' Rs 8 crore building built by Chandrababu Naidu underway

MOST POPULAR

1

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right

2

WhatsApp update could help you with naked selfies

3

Kiss, Dance, Romance: Priyanka, Nick share cosy moments in Parisian cruise party

4

Bond with India ‘unbreakable’, says US as Mike Pompeo arrives

5

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham