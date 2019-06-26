Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

India, All India

Government planning to connect BSNL, MTNL with 4G: RS Prasad

ANI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 5:07 pm IST

Public sector bodies need to be supplemented with 4G and the government will explore all the options to make them viable and competitive.

The minister refuted charges of Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee that government's 'Digital India' claims derailed due to lack of proper internet connectivity in all places. (Photo: ANI)
 The minister refuted charges of Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee that government's 'Digital India' claims derailed due to lack of proper internet connectivity in all places. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government is exploring all possibilities to make BSNL and MTNL, the two major telecom PSUs, more professional and competitive.

Responding to queries by the members in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, the minister also said that the government will find ways to supplement these PSUs with the 4G facility.

"To make BSNL and MTNL more professional and competitive, the government is exploring all possibilities. Since becoming minister, I have done 6-7 meetings with the officials in this regard," Prasad said.

He said these public sector bodies need to be supplemented with 4G and the government will explore all the options to make them viable and competitive.

"The BSNL and the MTNL also need to work together in a more professional capacity," he asserted.

The Minister said the government believes that in order to maintain sober equilibrium in the industry, the public sector must be present and it is in the nation's interest that they remain healthy.

Asked whether the government has any long-term plan to revive these PSUs, Prasad said, "The government is exploring all possibilities to bring these PSUs in good health."

The minister refuted charges of Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee that government's "Digital India" claims derailed due to lack of proper internet connectivity in all places.

"4G gives good digital connect but as far as the banking system is concerned whether it is 2G or 3G, banks have been operating on that. To say that in absence of 4G banking system has completely derailed, it is a little tall claim," the Minister said.

He also said 4G is not a necessity for net banking to succeed.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, mtnl, bsnl
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Banerjee further stated that the Opposition parties need to come together against the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

'BJP ran parallel administration in WB during LS polls,' says Mamata Banerjee

Nitish Kumar had earlier announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar AES deaths: Families of 4 children get Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia

'Last year, we participated (in the debate) and skipped (voting), this time also we may do the same,' the leader said, on condition of anonymity. (Photo: File)

TRS may abstain during voting on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha: Telangana CM

He was speaking at an event to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in state capital Agartala. (Photo: File)

'Crime against women have reduced after we came to power,' says Tripura CM

MOST POPULAR

1

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

2

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

3

Saudi Arabia's new US Ambassador is a Princess with an impossible job

4

This is the future of smartphones and it’s not Apple iPhone 11

5

Realme to blow market wide open with 64MP quad-camera smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham