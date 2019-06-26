Government planning to connect BSNL, MTNL with 4G: RS Prasad

Public sector bodies need to be supplemented with 4G and the government will explore all the options to make them viable and competitive.

New Delhi: Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the government is exploring all possibilities to make BSNL and MTNL, the two major telecom PSUs, more professional and competitive.

Responding to queries by the members in Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, the minister also said that the government will find ways to supplement these PSUs with the 4G facility.

"To make BSNL and MTNL more professional and competitive, the government is exploring all possibilities. Since becoming minister, I have done 6-7 meetings with the officials in this regard," Prasad said.

He said these public sector bodies need to be supplemented with 4G and the government will explore all the options to make them viable and competitive.

"The BSNL and the MTNL also need to work together in a more professional capacity," he asserted.

The Minister said the government believes that in order to maintain sober equilibrium in the industry, the public sector must be present and it is in the nation's interest that they remain healthy.

Asked whether the government has any long-term plan to revive these PSUs, Prasad said, "The government is exploring all possibilities to bring these PSUs in good health."

The minister refuted charges of Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee that government's "Digital India" claims derailed due to lack of proper internet connectivity in all places.

"4G gives good digital connect but as far as the banking system is concerned whether it is 2G or 3G, banks have been operating on that. To say that in absence of 4G banking system has completely derailed, it is a little tall claim," the Minister said.

He also said 4G is not a necessity for net banking to succeed.