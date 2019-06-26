FIR against villagers for protesting against government

Reports suggest that around seven children have died in Harivanshpur area since the outbreak of the disease.

The death toll in the state not only raises questions on the state government’s inability to deal with the crisis but also exposed the ailing healthcare system in Bihar.

Patna: FIR has been lodged against 39 persons in Vaishali for protesting against the state government’s negligence, which led to the death of children in the district due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and brain fever.

“Children died due to the negligence of the state government and when people came out to protest they were beaten up and later FIR was also registered against them. People were angry at the state government’s inability to tackle rising cases of encephalitis”, a source from Hajipur said.

Sources, however, claim that the police registered an FIR against villagers who had held local LJP MLA Rajkumar Sao hostage for about an hour on Sunday when he visited the area to review the situation.

Reports suggest that around seven children have died in Harivanshpur area since the outbreak of the disease. Sources claim that most people against whom FIR was registered have left the village. Sources also said that most of the people living Harivanshpur area have sent their children to other villages out of fear.

