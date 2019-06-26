Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 09:01 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today; review development, security

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 8:50 am IST

Home secretary Rajiv Gauba will accompany Amit Shah on Wednesday afternoon and return a day later.

Shah will also chair a meeting of the Unified Command. (Photo: File)
 Shah will also chair a meeting of the Unified Command. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On his first trip to Kashmir as Union Home Minister on Wednesday, Amit Shah will discuss the recent military and non-military gains in the Valley. He is also expected to ask Governor Satyalpal Malik about the developments that led him to conclude that leaders of Hurriyat Conference were ready for meaningful dialogues with the Centre.

Home secretary Rajiv Gauba will accompany Amit Shah on Wednesday afternoon and return a day later.

According to Hindustan Times report, Amit Shah will review the security situation in the state and progress of development projects undertaken by the Centre.

Shah will also chair a meeting of the Unified Command. It comprises of officers of the Indian Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and the state police. He will review steps taken for a peaceful and terror-free Amarnath Yatra and discuss ongoing and future counter-terror operations.

Tags: amit shah, bjp, rajiv gauba, satyapal malik
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A tower car is a self-propelled rail vehicle used for preventive as well as break down maintenance of overhead electrical equipment of railway tracks. (Photo: ANI)

Train derailment in Odisha leaves 3 railway staff dead

Neeraj Gupta, lawyer of the senior journalist said that his client was attacked by Salman and later the actor abused the journalist. (Photo: File)

Journalist files complaint against Salman Khan, accuses him of assault

The Government Primary School Bamhori Bika School also does not have basic facilities like drinking water and electricity. (Photo: ANI)

Children at govt-run school forced to sit under dilapidated building in MP

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces of Kahlil Tral area of Pulwama district on Wednesday. (Photo: Representational)

Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

MOST POPULAR

1

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

2

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

3

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

4

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

5

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham