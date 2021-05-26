Wednesday, May 26, 2021 | Last Update : 10:33 AM IST

  India   All India  26 May 2021  CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI director
India, All India

CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI director

PTI
Published : May 26, 2021, 9:20 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2021, 9:20 am IST

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre

Jaiswal has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past. (Photo: PTI)
 Jaiswal has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed as the new CBI director for two years, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre. He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3.

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, was appointed the acting chief of the agency after Shukla completed his tenure.

Jaiswal has been appointed as the director of CBI for a period of two years, the ministry order said.

A three-member selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday shortlisted Jaiswal's name.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are the two members of the panel.

 

During the meeting, Chowdhury had objected to the process of selection of officers for the coveted post.

"The way the procedure was followed, it was in conflict with the mandate of the committee. On 11th (May), I was given 109 names and today (Monday) by 1 pm, 10 names were shortlisted and by 4 pm, six names were shortlisted. This casual approach of DoPT (department of personnel and training) is highly objectionable," Chowdhury had told PTI.

The appointment assumes significance as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by an NGO, Common Cause, on the delay in the appointment of a regular CBI chief.

The Centre had last month told the Supreme Court that the meeting of the selection committee for the appointment of the CBI director would be convened immediately after May 2.

 

On April 5, the apex court had asked the Centre to consider convening the meeting before May 2 observing that "in-charge arrangements" for the post cannot go on.

The petitioner has alleged that the government has failed to appoint a regular CBI director as per Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.

The plea has also sought a direction to the Centre to initiate and complete the process of selection of the CBI director well in advance, at least one to two months before the date on which the vacancy to the post is about to occur.

Tags: cbi, subodh kumar jaiswal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Met Department also warned of bending or uprooting of electric poles and disruption of railway services. (Photo: PTI)

Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Twitter labelled as

Congress toolkit: Delhi police serve notices to 2 Congress leaders

Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yaas: NDRF earmarks highest-ever number of teams for Odisha, West Bengal

Health workers attend to patients infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, May 23, 2021. (AP /Mahesh Kumar A.)

Black fungus: Centre allocates additional vials of Amphotericin-B to States, UTs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham