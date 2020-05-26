Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

India, All India

Corona scare in Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan after staffer's kin tests positive

AGE CORRESPONDENT | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 26, 2020, 11:28 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 11:48 am IST

The Covid-19 patient was staying in the staff quarters inside the Raj Bhavan complex here.

The Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan. (AP)
 The Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan. (AP)

Bhopal: Kin of a staff in Raj Bhavan on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, pressing panic button in the official circle in Bhopal.

Son of a staff in the Raj Bhavan, who was suffering from cold related ailments, tested positive for coronavirus, leading the state administration to launch a drive to conduct health screening of entire staff residing in the Raj Bhavan complex here.

The Covid-19 patient was staying in the staff quarters inside the Raj Bhavan complex here.

His family members have been quarantined following the development.

The state government has begun investigation to find out the source of virus contracted by kin of the staff, official sources said.

“So far, we have not found contact sources of the infected person. That worries us”, officials said.

In another development, the central team which visited Bhopal, identified as Red zone of pandemic, recently to find out factors contributing to spurt in coronavirus cases in the state capital, has submitted its report to the state government a couple of days ago.

The team which visited Jahangirabad, the epicentre of pandemic in Bhopal, has noted with concern non-cooperation by the local residents when health workers visited their homes to conduct health screening of the locals.

Of the total 1,221 coronavirus cases reported in Bhopal, Jahangirabad alone recorded 332 confirmed cases.

Madhya Pradesh has reported total 6,665 confirmed cases and 290 deaths till Monday afternoon.

Tags: covid-19 madhya pradesh, coronavirus in madhya pradesh, covid19 in madhya pradesh, raj bhavan, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

