Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Centre, Maharashtra spar over Shramik Special trains

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMBIKA PRADHAN S
Published : May 26, 2020, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 5:58 pm IST

145 Shramik Special trains planned for Maharashtra, state gave info on only 41 trains so far, Railways says

-Thousands of migrants gather at a ground in Wadala, Mumbai, to wait for buses that will ferry them to the railway station as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav
 -Thousands of migrants gather at a ground in Wadala, Mumbai, to wait for buses that will ferry them to the railway station as the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Mumbai: As the political slugfest between Maharashtra government and Railways has refused to die down, thousands of migrants were looking for alternate ways to make their way out of Maharashtra.

Many migrants were seen gathered at a ground in Wadala, waiting for buses to ferry them to the railway station.  

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that the Railways had planned 145 trains for Tuesday but only 13 trains could be run till 3.00 pm due to lack of passengers.

The railways accused the state of not providing details of the passengers, as a result of which many Shramik Special trains had to be cancelled.

 

 

"Out of these 41 trains, only 39 trains could run as passengers could not be brought by local authorities and these two trains had to be cancelled. After meticulous planning and sustained effort, the Railways mobilised its resources at a very short notice and prepared 145 Shramik trains to depart from Maharashtra on May 26," a statement issued by the Railways said.

"Till 12 noon, 25 trains were planned from Maharashtra to run but no departure could happen due to lack of passengers. Boarding of the first train could only commence at CSMT at 12.30 pm," it said.

Over the last couple of days, the state government and Railways had engaged in a war of words, with the former alleging that the Railways has not provided enough trains to the state to ferry migrants to their respective states.

However, Goyal on Sunday night said that the Railways was ready to provide 125 Shramik Special trains to the state

"Since you have said that you have a list ready that is why I am requesting you to please provide all information like from where the train will run, the list of passengers according to the trains, their medical certificate and where the train is to go, to the General Manager of Central Railway within the next hour, so that we can plan the time of trains," he tweeted.

Commenting on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday tweeted, "Maharashtra government has given you a list of workers who wish to return home. The only request is that the train should reach the station, as announced earlier."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, heavy rush was also seen at Dharavi,a covid-19 hotspot, as hundreds of migrnants made their way to Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, to leave the city.

Tags: covid-19 mumbai, shramik special trains
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Travelling in the times of corona.

North East states lose coronavirus-free tag as virus comes to haunt region

India domestic flights resume, but coronavirus cases rise. (PTI)

Vizag, Vijayawada airports open for flights even as Andhra Pradesh remains cautious

Representational image.

IAF's legendary 18 Squadron to be re-operationalised on Wednesday

Motorists have descended onto the Delhi streets amid surge in cases. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in India surge to 1,45,380; total death toll at 4,167

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

2

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

3

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

4

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

5

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham