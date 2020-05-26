Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Assam records massive spike of 115 new covid cases, Nagaland reports 3 positive cases

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : May 26, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 12:33 pm IST

Assam conducted higher number of tests despite having lesser number of positive cases than Kerala

Assam records a spike of 115 covid positive cases, Nagaland reports 3. (PTI Photo)
 Assam records a spike of 115 covid positive cases, Nagaland reports 3. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: In what is said to be the fall out of exodus of thousands of people from different states, Nagaland, which was almost free from coronavirus, reported three positive cases while neighbouring state of Assam on Monday recorded a spike of 115 positive cases in past 24 hours, taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 466.

It is significant that almost all the positive cases are of those who are migrating to the state from their respective workplaces to the state. Assam health minister in a social media post said, “It is clarified that all swabs are collected from people soon after they arrive from outstation. Subsequently they are transferred to the quarantine centres. Therefore most of the positive cases in Assam are imported and not home-grown.”

Meanwhile, Assam has surpassed Kerala in number of sample testing for COVID-19. “ After shifting from manual to automatic RNA extraction machines borrowed from various government agencies and universities to ramp up the testing capacity of its seven labs, Assam has surpassed Kerala in number of samples tested for Covid-19,” the minister said.

While referring the tweet of Kerala chief minister, he said, “This morning when I saw a tweet from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying Kerala has completed 52,771 so far, it came as a pleasant surprise to me. We have conducted more tests than Kerala.”

He went on saying, “In a strong testimony to excellent team work and our steely resolve to do the best in a crisis like COVID19, I am humbled to share that Assam has carried out 55862 tests so far. This is higher than Kerala's (52771), a state known for its healthcare excellence.”

Assam has conducted higher number of tests despite having lesser number of positive cases than Kerala. Also, against seven labs (all government) in Assam, there are 22 labs (15 government and seven private) in Kerala.

He also clarified, “I do not want to compete, but I feel proud. Our health infrastructure is very new and Kerala’s is well known since Independence. Even for a day we have surpassed Kerala.”

Informing that more than 60000 people have already returned back to the state, the minister said, “Fortunately, 90 per cent of the 466 Covid-19 patients in the state have been reported from the quarantine centres across the state’s 33 districts. Of the 466 positive cases, 402 are active cases and 57 discharged from the hospital and four died and three migrated to other states.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Menukhol John said in Kohima that three persons, including a woman, who returned from Chennai on Friday, after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital Dimapur and Chedema COVID-19 Hospital in Kohima.

Officially, Nagaland is the last of the eight Northeastern states after Sikkim to report COVID-19 positive cases. However, a 33-year-old trader based in Dimapur, an important commercial town in Nagaland, had tested positive in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on April 12 after the man shifted from a private hospital in Dimapur to Guwahati. The patient recovered from the disease early this month. (EOM)

Tags: nagaland, coronavirus, corona positive cases, assam, covid19 positive, sikkim
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

India domestic flights resume, but coronavirus cases rise. (PTI)

Vizag, Vijayawada airports open for flights even as Andhra Pradesh remains cautious

Representational image.

IAF's legendary 18 Squadron to be re-operationalised on Wednesday

Motorists have descended onto the Delhi streets amid surge in cases. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases in India surge to 1,45,380; total death toll at 4,167

The Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan. (AP)

Corona scare in Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan after staffer's kin tests positive

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

2

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

3

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

4

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

5

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham