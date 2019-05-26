Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

India, All India

23-yr-old medical student commits suicide after being harassed by senior doctors

ANI
Published : May 26, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 9:41 am IST

The police have reportedly registered a case against three female doctors.

Deepak Kundal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agripada. (Photo: ANI)
 Deepak Kundal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agripada. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A 23-year-old medical student at Nair Hospital committed suicide after allegedly facing harassment at the hands of three senior doctors on May 22.

"We have lodged a case under Atrocities Act, Anti-ragging Act and IT Act, and Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is currently underway," said Deepak Kundal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agripada.

Asked if the victim was harassed because she got admission through reservation quota, Kundal said, "We are investigating the matter as per the complaints lodged by the complainant. The case has been lodged under the Atrocities Act to investigate this angle."

The police have reportedly registered a case against three female doctors.

Tags: nair hospital, suicide, medical, student, ipc, harassment
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday expressed its trust in the in-house inquiry that cleared Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment allegations. (Photo: File)

CJI sexual harassment case: BCI disappointed over views of 2 ex-SC judges

Heavy rains leading to flash flood have left hundreds of houses submerged in North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai districts of Tripura. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

More than 1000 families homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

Locals claim that Surendra Singh was considered close to Irani and he was involved in the distribution of footwear. (Representational Image)

Smriti Irani’s close aid, campaigner shot dead in Amethi

Narendra Modi was Saturday appointed Prime Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked its members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win over the trust of minorities. (Photo: Twitter/ @BJP4India)

‘Oppn has fooled minorities’: PM Modi asks NDA lawmakers to win their trust

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham