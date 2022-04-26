Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST

Ram Navami violence: SC junks plea seeking setting up of judicial commission

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2022, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2022, 12:02 pm IST

The PIL also sought directions to set up a similar committee to probe the arbitrary action of 'bulldozer Justice' in MP, UP and Gujarat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a PIL seeking setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into the recent communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and in seven other states during Ram Navami.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai dismissed the plea filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari.

 

"You want inquiry to be headed by former CJI? Is anybody free? Find out...What kind of relief is this...Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by this court. Dismissed," the bench said.

Tiwari, in his plea, had sought directions to hold an inquiry into the clashes that took place in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during Ram Navami.

The PIL also sought directions to set up a similar committee to inquire into the arbitrary action of 'bull dozer Justice' in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"Such actions are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law," the plea submitted.

 

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday last as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

