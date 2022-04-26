Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

  MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on MP Navneet Rana's complaint about arrest
MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on MP Navneet Rana's complaint about arrest

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2022, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2022, 1:46 pm IST

Navneet was arrested along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for giving a call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's house

 MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government over Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhumane treatment" by the police, officials said.

The Amaravati MP was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for giving a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

 

The home ministry sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government on Rana's allegation about her arrest and "inhuman treatment" allegedly meted out at Mumbai's Khar police station, a home ministry official said.

The move came after the Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee asked the Home Ministry to seek a report from the Maharashtra government.

The lawmaker couple was slapped with a sedition charge.

The Lok Sabha MP has demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of the Maharashtra chief minister.

The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

 

