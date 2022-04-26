Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Apr 2022  Ensure there is no hate speech: SC to Uttarakhand on Dharam Sansad
India, All India

Ensure there is no hate speech: SC to Uttarakhand on Dharam Sansad

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2022, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2022, 12:36 pm IST

Court note of the assurance given by the state govt that authorities are confident that no untoward statement will be made during the event

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to place on record that no untoward statement will be made at the 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled in Roorkee.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday.

 

A three judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the assurance given by the Uttarakhand government that authorities are confident that no untoward statement will be made during the event and all steps as per decisions of this court will be taken.

We direct the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to place the above position on record and apprise us about the corrective measures, the bench also comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said.

FIRS were earlier registered in connection with the three-day Dharam Sansad that was held in Haridwar last December where hate speeches were made targeting members of a community.

 

Tags: uttarakhand government, hate speech, dharam sansad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

Ram Navami violence: SC junks plea seeking setting up of judicial commission

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram (PTI Photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 15,636

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC may hear pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Commission Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen during the Raisina Dialogue 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Modi, EU chief hold talks; set up trade, tech council

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham