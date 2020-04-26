Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

33rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

26,466

183

Recovered

6,005

67

Deaths

826

1

Maharashtra76281076323 Gujarat3071282133 Delhi262586954 Rajasthan214151335 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh179326127 Andhra Pradesh1097123131 Telangana99030725 West Bengal61110518 Karnataka50115818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3087217 Haryana2871913 Bihar251452 Odisha103341 Jharkhand67133 Uttarakhand48260 Himachal Pradesh40232 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Rahul urges PM Modi to clear bottlenecks and ramp up Covid19 testing

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2020, 3:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2020, 3:08 pm IST

Congress has been urging the government to increase random testing in the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up coronavirus testing in the country.

Quoting experts, Gandhi said "random testing is the key to beating the virus". India has to scale up COVID-19 testing from the current 40,000 to one lakh tests per day, he said.

"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottle neck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock.  

"PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress has been urging the government to increase random testing in the country.

