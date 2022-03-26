Saturday, Mar 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Mar 2022  UP CM Yogi's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme for three more months
India, All India

UP CM Yogi's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme for three more months

PTI
Published : Mar 26, 2022, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2022, 11:54 am IST

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing media in Lucknow (ANI)
 Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing media in Lucknow (ANI)

Lucknow: In the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the Covid pandemic by three more months.

The programme was supposed to expire in March.

 

A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said.

The programme was an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath's second consecutive government met here this morning. 

Tags: uttar pradesh chief minister yogi adityanath, free ration, free ration distribution scheme
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

