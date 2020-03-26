Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana corona count up to 44 with three new cases of community transmission

THE ASIAN AGE | BALU PULIPAKA
Published : Mar 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST

Doctor couple among the three new positives cases detected

A member of the National Disaster Response Force sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 virus at Charminar in Hyderabad on March 22, 2020. India is observing a 21-day lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus. (AP)
 A member of the National Disaster Response Force sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 virus at Charminar in Hyderabad on March 22, 2020. India is observing a 21-day lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus. (AP)

Hyderabad: The coronavirus Covid-19 has now well and truly begun spreading in the community in Hyderabad and other districts with the Telangana Health Department announcing three new cases on Thursday afternoon.

It described all of them as ‘contacts’ – the term used to designate someone who was in close touch with an already Covid-19 confirmed patient.

These three new cases take the total Covid-19 infected numbers in Telangana to 44.

Patient Number 42 is said to be a 49-year-old male from Qutbullapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district who had travelled to Delhi. He is described as a ‘contact’ but information was not provided as to which confirmed patient this man had been in contact with or where.

The Health Department bulletin, however, said the man had recently travelled to Delhi, indicating that is a case of local transmission.

Patient No. 43 is a 36-year-old woman, a doctor from Domalguda locality in Hyderabad. She is a contact of a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient. The third positive case announced on Thursday, Patient No. 44, is her husband, a 41-year-old and also a doctor.

All three patients are stable and have been admitted to designated hospitals, the bulletin said.

Tags: telangana, coronavirus positive, health department, bulletin, local transmission, community transmission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Deserted view of Khanyar neighbourhood during lockdown in Srinagar. PTI photo

Kashmir records first coronavirus death

People return to their native place on foot due to absence of any means of transportation during day-2 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad. PTI photo

13 Covid19 deaths in India, confirmed cases 649

Indian cops using hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)

Mumbai cops assure doorstep service amid Covid19 lockdown

Representational Image. (AP)

Nodal officer appointed to help Indian students stranded at Kazakhstan airport

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham