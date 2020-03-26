Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 | Last Update : 02:00 AM IST

Putin, Modi discuss global crisis caused by coronavirus

THE ASIAN AGE.
Mutual appreciation was expressed for the efforts being taken to protect the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and vice-versa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to discuss the global situation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the MEA said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr Vladimir V. Putin. The two leaders discussed the global situation in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes for early recovery of all those suffering from the disease in Russia and expressed the hope that Russia’s efforts, led by President Putin, to fight the disease would be successful. President Putin conveyed to the Prime Minister his good wishes for the success of measures adopted in India to combat COVID-19.”

The MEA further said, “The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation in adequately addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on global economy.


They stressed the significance of international cooperation for unitedly fighting COVID-19, including within the framework of G20.”

The MEA added, “The Prime Minister appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring well-being of Indian students in Russia and hoped that the same would continue. President Putin assured all help in this regard.

The Prime Minister told President Putin that Indian authorities concerned would continue to facilitate in all possible manner the efforts for ensuring the well-being and organised return of Russian nationals, as and when required.

The two leaders also agreed to continue their close cooperation for maintaining the excellent momentum and the warm of the cordial and time-tested bilateral relations.


They reiterated that they looked forward to several opportunities for their interaction in person during the course of the year.”

In its statement meanwhile, Russia said, “(Russian President) Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, at the Indian side’s initiative.

Ahead of the emergency virtual summit of G20 leaders to be held on March 26, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi discussed the latest developments around the coronavirus pandemic.

Continuing their ongoing trust-based dialogue reflecting the special nature of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi briefed each other on measures introduced in both countries to contain the spread of infection.


Mutual appreciation was expressed for the efforts being taken to protect the health and safety of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia. The two leaders agreed to strengthen coordination in the coronavirus response effort.”

