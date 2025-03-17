2,603 Odisha Villages Still Lack Mobile Network Access

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,603 villages in Odisha remain without mobile network services, according to data presented in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The information was disclosed on Monday by Information Technology (IT) minister Mukesh Mahaling in a written response to a query raised by Biju Janata Dal’s MLA Ramesh Behera.

Official figures reveal that Odisha has a total of 51,176 villages, of which 2,603 are still unconnected.

To address this gap, the government has announced an ambitious plan under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) initiative, in collaboration with the Government of India and the Odisha government, to extend mobile connectivity to every village in the state.

As part of this initiative, the government has proposed the installation of 4,210 mobile towers across Odisha. Of these, 2,572 towers are already operational, significantly improving network access in rural areas. The remaining towers are expected to become functional by June 2025, ensuring comprehensive mobile connectivity across the state.

The absence of mobile services in these villages has long been a barrier to digital inclusion, education, e-governance, and financial transactions. The government’s initiative is expected to bridge this digital divide, facilitating the socio-economic development of remote and underserved communities.

With digital connectivity becoming an essential part of modern life, the successful completion of this project will mark a significant milestone in Odisha’s journey toward technological empowerment and inclusive growth. The government has assured that efforts will be intensified to meet the June 2025 deadline, ensuring seamless mobile network access for every village in the state.