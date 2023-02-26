Sunday, Feb 26, 2023 | Last Update : 08:04 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Feb 2023  'Not afraid of going to jail', Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning in excise case
India, All India

'Not afraid of going to jail', Sisodia ahead of CBI questioning in excise case

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2023, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2023, 11:49 am IST

Sisodia was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
  Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks during a roadshow ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he will fully cooperate with the CBI probe in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".

I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid. When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested, Sisodia told reporters at Raj Ghat before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning in the case.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, said students must continue to work hard and that if he goes to jail, he will still be keeping a tab on their performance.

I want to tell the students that they should continue to work hard and study well. Even if I go to jail, I will keep a tab on the performance of the students, he said.

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

Earlier in a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said he will fully cooperate with the probe.

"Today, I am going to the CBI. Will fully cooperate in the probe. I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing," he said.

Several AAP leaders, meanwhile, claimed that some of their councillors have been put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting Raj Ghat.

We have come to know that many of our leaders have been put in a kind of house arrest. Police is at their houses and not allowing them to step out. Even for visiting memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, we are being asked to take permission from the Centre, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed.

AAP leader Adil Ahmad alleged their councillors have been put under house arrest as the BJP is scared of their party.

Many of our councillors are under house arrest. This is a black day for democracy. BJP is scared of us that's why they are attempting to stop our leaders, he alleged.

Describing Sisodia as the future national education minister, Bharadwaj said, "Arvind Kejriwal is the new challenge for the BJP and the PM. The danger is not from Rahul Gandhi but from Arvind Kejriwal that's why they are after our party. They raided his house, office bank locker and even his village but nothing was found".

"He is the future national education minister and that's why they are scared of him but if he goes to jail today his route to national politics will open and the nation will see him as the future education minister at national level," he said.

He asserted that they were ready for all kinds of arrests and alleged atrocities inflicted by the Centre.

 

Tags: delhi excise policy scam, delhi deputy chief minister manish sisodia, cbi questioning
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Terrorists shot dead a man belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said. (Representational image: PTI)

Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Sonia Gandhi

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait (Representational image: PTI file image)

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac

Congress claims Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham